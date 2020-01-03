App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 03, 2020 07:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

Info Edge to sell shares in Meritnation to Aakash Educational Services for Rs 50 cr

The filing did not disclose the number of shares involved in the transaction.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Info Edge (India) Ltd on January 3 said it will divest its total shareholding in Applect Learning Systems (Meritnation) to Aakash Educational Services for Rs 50 crore. "...the company has, pursuant to the authorisation given by the Board of Directors on recommendation of the Audit Committee, entered into an agreement for divestment of its total shareholding, on fully converted and diluted basis, (including holding through its wholly owned subsidiary) in Applect Learning Systems Pvt Ltd (Meritnation)," a BSE filing said.

The shareholding has been agreed to be bought by Aakash Educational Services Ltd (AESL), which is one of India's largest medical test preparation providers, it added.

The filing did not disclose the number of shares involved in the transaction.

Close

AESL has over 200 centres across 130 cities, teaching about 2.5 lakh students.

related news

"Taking into consideration the independent valuation report, the sale value of the investment is determined as about Rs 50 crore," the filing said.

The transaction is expected to be completed by March 31, 2020, it added.

Meritnation delivers study material for students of kindergarten to class 12 (K-12). Its total sales in 2018-19 stood at Rs 34.76 crore.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 3, 2020 07:20 pm

tags #Business #Info Edge (India) Ltd

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.