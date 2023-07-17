IndusInd Bank Q1 Net Profit seen up 7% YoY to Rs. 2,187 cr: KRChoksey

IndusInd Bank

KRChoksey has come out with its first quarter (April - June’ 24) earnings estimates for the Banking sector. The brokerage house expects IndusInd Bank to report net profit at Rs. 2,187 crore up 7% year-on-year (up 34.1% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 5.2 percent Y-o-Y (up 19.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 4,912.2 crore, according to KRChoksey.

Pre Provision Operating Profit (PPOP) is likely to rise by 4.5% Y-o-Y (up 14.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 3,925.5 crore.

