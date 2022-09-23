English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : Retail Stock Investors & Traders Conclave, 23rd-25th Sept @1299 INR just for PRO.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Indian Oil plans Panipat refinery maintenance, to revamp naphtha cracker: Sources

    The country's top refiner will shut the naphtha cracker at its Panipat plant from Monday for a revamp aimed at raising its ethylene production capacity, the sources familiar with the plan said.

    Reuters
    September 23, 2022 / 07:28 AM IST
    Indian Oil

    Indian Oil

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Indian Oil Corp plans maintenance at its 300,000 barrels per day (bpd) Panipat refinery in northern India, which includes a shutdown of a naphtha hydrocracker for about 80 days and half of its crude processing for about a month, sources said.

    The country's top refiner will shut the naphtha cracker at its Panipat plant from Monday for a revamp aimed at raising its ethylene production capacity, the sources familiar with the plan said.

    The cracker annually consumes about 2.3 million tonnes of naphtha and produces 857,000 tonnes of ethylene.

    The refiner has already shut some of the downstream polymer units linked to the cracker, said the sources, who asked not to be named as they were not authorised to speak to the media.

    The revamp is aimed at raising the annual ethylene production capacity of the cracker by 13% to 970,000 tonnes, while reducing output of polypropylene, they said.

    Close

    State-run IOC also plans to shut half of its 300,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Panipat oil refinery for a month-long maintenance from around Oct. 26, the sources said.

    Along with the 150,000-bpd crude distillation unit (CDU), IOC will be shutting a hydrocracker, diesel desulphuriser and some other secondary units for maintenance, they said.

    IOC did not respond to Reuters' request for comment.
    Reuters
    Tags: #Business #Companies #Indian Oil Corp #Panipat refinery
    first published: Sep 23, 2022 07:28 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.