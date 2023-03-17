English
    India Post, Shiprocket partner to boost e-commerce delivery services

    PTI
    March 17, 2023 / 10:21 PM IST

    State-owned India Post has partnered with logistics aggregator Shiprocket to enhance its last-mile delivery services for various e-commerce products, an official statement said on Friday.

    The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between India Post, Shiprocket and Pickrr at Dak Bhawan.

    Under the collaboration, India Post has ensured IT integration with IT systems of Shiprocket.

    This integration has been done through various application programming interface (API) for tariff, booking, label generation, pickup, and track & trace systems.

