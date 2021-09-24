MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Moneycontrol Pro in association with Quants League Sep'21 Edition brings to you to 5-Days Live Algorithmic Options Trading Virtual Conference. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

India antitrust body fines United Breweries, Carlsberg in price fixing case

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) in 2018 raided the offices of the brewers and started an inquiry.

Reuters
September 24, 2021 / 05:55 PM IST
Source: Reuters

Source: Reuters

India's antitrust watchdog on Friday imposed a penalty of 7.5 billion rupees ($102 million) on beer giant United Breweries and 1.2 billion rupees on Carlsberg India in a case related to cartelisation of beer prices in the country.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) in 2018 raided the offices of the brewers and started an inquiry.

The order casts a shadow on the brewers in a key growth market worth $7 billion.
Reuters
Tags: #Business #Carlsberg #Competition Commission of India #United Breweries
first published: Sep 24, 2021 05:51 pm

Must Listen

Fincare Small Finance Bank - A Digitally Smart Bank!

Fincare Small Finance Bank - A Digitally Smart Bank!

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.