App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 26, 2019 08:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ind-Ra revises Vedanta's outlook to stable from positive

Instruments with rating 'IND AA' are considered to have high degree of safety regarding timely servicing of financial obligations. Such instruments carry very low credit risk.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) Tuesday said it has revised the outlook of Vedanta Ltd to stable from positive. "The revision in outlook reflects the delay in deleveraging in FY19 and FY20...as against Ind-Ra's expectations, due to acquisition outflows and higher-than-expected dividend distribution," it said in a statement.

Ind-Ra, a Fitch Group company, affirmed its long-term issuer rating at 'IND AA', the statement said.

Instruments with rating 'IND AA' are considered to have high degree of safety regarding timely servicing of financial obligations. Such instruments carry very low credit risk.

The rating agency further said that it expects the Vedanta's Ebitda to grow to $4.1-4.2 billion in FY20, driven by volume growth at oil, aluminium, zinc (international) and zinc (India), and cost savings at the aluminium division.

Ind-Ra further said it expects the aluminium division's cost of production to ease in FY20, with a substantial improvement in local bauxite and linkage coal mix.

Additionally, Ind-Ra expects cost of production in zinc (India) to decline in FY20, as the volume ramps up.

Vedanta Ltd is a diversified natural resources company. Its business primarily involves producing oil & gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, iron ore, aluminium and commercial power. It is the Indian subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Plc.
First Published on Feb 26, 2019 08:20 pm

tags #Business #Market news #Vedanta

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.