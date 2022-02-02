Hold Oberoi Realty: target of Rs 1000: ICICI Direct

live bse live

ICICI Direct's research report on Oberoi Realty

Oberoi Realty (ORL) is a Mumbai-focused premium real estate developer with a presence in the residential, commercial and hospitality segments. Residential portfolio of ~15.7 mn sq ft of ongoing projects and further launches provides strong growth and cash flow visibility over medium term with superior product quality, timely delivery record & strong balance sheet

Outlook

We maintain HOLD rating on the company. Further value accretion will be seen once new foray into non MMR and society redevelopment projects are seen We value ORL at Rs 1000/share.

