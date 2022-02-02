MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Hold Oberoi Realty: target of Rs 1000: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Oberoi Realty with a target price of Rs 1000 in its research report dated February 01, 2022.

    Broker Research
    February 02, 2022 / 03:28 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    ICICI Direct's research report on Oberoi Realty


    Oberoi Realty (ORL) is a Mumbai-focused premium real estate developer with a presence in the residential, commercial and hospitality segments. Residential portfolio of ~15.7 mn sq ft of ongoing projects and further launches provides strong growth and cash flow visibility over medium term with superior product quality, timely delivery record & strong balance sheet


    Outlook


    We maintain HOLD rating on the company. Further value accretion will be seen once new foray into non MMR and society redevelopment projects are seen We value ORL at Rs 1000/share.


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Close

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Hold #ICICI Direct #Oberoi Realty #Recommendations
    first published: Feb 2, 2022 03:28 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.