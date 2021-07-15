HDFC Q1 Net Profit seen up 5.6% YoY to Rs. 3,223.5 cr: Emkay Research

live bse live

Emkay Research has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 21) earnings estimates for the NBFC sector. The brokerage house expects HDFC to report net profit at Rs. 3,223.5 crore up 5.6% year-on-year (up 1.4% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 30.5 percent Y-o-Y to Rs. 3,879.6 crore, according to Emkay Research.

Pre Provision Profit (PPP) is likely to rise by 32.3% Y-o-Y (up 1.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 4,717.5 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

