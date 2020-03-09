Govt asks Nilekani to explain Infosys' failure to fix GSTN glitch: Report

The government has asked Infosys Chairman Nandan Nilekani to explain the software major's failure to fix glitches in the Goods & Services Tax Network (GSTN), The Times of India reported.

Nilekani has been asked to make a presentation before the GST Council next week, the report said. The council is scheduled to meet on March 14.

The government recently extended the deadline for filing GST returns after Infosys' executives were unable to resolve the technical bug. The issues included login errors, auto logouts and delays in receiving on-time passwords (OTPs).

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

The finance ministry had raised the issue directly with Nilekani over a month ago, the reported stated.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who is in charge of the GST Council, discussed the GSTN issue, including Infosys’ role, with officials last week, the report said.

In February, GSTN said it is setting up a consultation committee to provide feedback and recommendations to improve the IT system.