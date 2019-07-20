App
Last Updated : Jul 20, 2019 10:12 AM IST | Source: PTI

GoAir says has no plans to fly to Bhutan

"Goair will formally communicate/announce in case it is planning anything on these lines as part its network expansion plan," the airline said in the statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Low-cost carrier GoAir on July 19 denied any plans to begin a service to the Bhutanese city of Paro from New Delhi.

"Currently we have no plans to operate a flight to Bhutan from New Delhi," the airline said in a clarification.

On July 18 PTI had reported that the airline was likely to fly to Paro in Bhutan from New Delhi.

Close

A query was sent to the airline on July 18 seeking response but it remained unanswered till next evening.

"Goair will formally communicate/announce in case it is planning anything on these lines as part its network expansion plan," the airline said in the statement.

Goair, which started flying international last October, operates to Phuket, Male, Abu Dhabi and Muscat. Last week, it announced expansion of its international operations to Bangkok, Dubai and Kuwait, besides launch of services on four new routes.
