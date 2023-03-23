Geojit teams up with ESAF Small Finance Bank to offer 3-in-1 bundled account

Geojit Financial Services Ltd.

Brokerage firm Geojit Financial Services on Thursday said it has entered into an agreement with ESAF Small Finance Bank to offer a special 3-in-1 bundled account to the ESAF SFB customers.

Under this one of its kind 3-in-1 bundled account service, ESAF SFB savings account holders can open Geojit demat account and trading account for free, the brokerage firm said in a statement.

The account comes with a range of benefits such as zero demat account opening fee, flexible brokerage plans, AMC waiver till March 2024, no subscription charges on the trading account and an end-to-end digital account opening facility.

"A whole new world of investment instruments and wealth creation options will open up for the ESAF SFB customers.

"Thanks to an end-to-end digital account opening facility, they can begin their investment journey within a few minutes and diversify their investments and manage those with one account," said Satish Menon, Executive Director, Geojit Financial Services.