Flipkart to take on Amazon’s Prime Day sale with its Big Shopping Days sale

Walmart-owned Flipkart plans to counter the hugely-anticipated Amazon Prime Day sale starting at noon today, with its Big Shopping Days sale. While the Prime Day sale is on for 36 hours, Flipkart’s Big Shopping Days will go on till July 19.

The e-commerce giants are banking on attractive smartphone discounts to lure customers during these online shopping fests. Flipkart is offering deals on smartphones from Samsung, Google and Vivo. There will also be exchange offers and buyback guarantee on most of the smartphones during sale period. The deals extend to smartwatches and laptops. The company is guaranteeing at least Rs 500 on smartphone exchanges during the sale.

Television and electronic discounts go up to 70 percent on Flipkart’s sale. The company has said that deals and crash prices will be updated every eight hours. Flipkart will announce new rush-hour deals from 4pm to 6pm on every day of the sale.

This is the second edition of Amazon’s Prime Day sale in India. The last edition was a 30-hour-long sale, with 35 products launched. Taking it further ahead, Amazon is launching 200 exclusive products in this year’s sale. Ahead of Prime Day, the company also announced Prime membership for Rs 129 per month.

Amazon is offering discounts on its exclusive products like Amazon Echo, Fire Stick and Kindle services, apart from expected discounts on electronics, smartphones and clothes of around 50 percent.