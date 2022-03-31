English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Exclusive | Advent-owned DFM Foods may look to delist from exchanges: Sources

    DFM Foods stock has been languishing close to the price at which private equity Advent International acquired it in 2019.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 31, 2022 / 01:11 PM IST

    Private equity firm Advent International, the owner and promoter of CNAX brand company-DFM Foods, plans to delist the firm from the exchanges, sources with direct knowledge told Moneycontrol on March 31.

    Snacks company DFM Foods stock has been languishing close to the price at which private equity Advent International acquired it in 2019. Advent International acquired a majority stake in DFM Foods at Rs 249.50 a share and owns a 73.70 percent stake.

    Advent International did not respond to Moneycontrol’s query on the delisting plan.

    Sources said Advent is deliberating on delisting DFM Foods so that it can take "bold, strategic decisions" for an overhaul of the company to improve performance. PE firms may be able to take aggressive decisions better in a private company than a listed entity, a source told Moneycontrol.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #DFM Foods
    first published: Mar 31, 2022 12:52 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.