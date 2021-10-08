Escorts Q2 PAT may dip 33.8% YoY to Rs 152.2 cr: Motilal Oswal

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Motilal Oswal has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 21) earnings estimates for the Automobiles sector. The brokerage house expects Escorts to report net profit at Rs 152.2 crore down 33.8% year-on-year (down 17.8% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 3 percent Y-o-Y (down 4.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 1,590.4 crore, according to Motilal Oswal.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 36.2 percent Y-o-Y (down 17.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 192 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More