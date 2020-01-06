App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jan 06, 2020 02:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

Use of AI in different forms can help achieve $5 trillion economy target: Piyush Goyal

He said various departments are working to see how AI, space technology and other modern tools can be used to push economic growth of the country.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Use of artificial intelligence (AI) in different forms can help achieve the target of making India a USD 5 trillion economy in the coming years, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Monday.

He said various departments are working to see how AI, space technology and other modern tools can be used to push economic growth of the country.

"We in the government believe that AI can, in different forms, help us achieve the USD 5 trillion benchmark, which we have set for over (next) five years," he said here at a function.

Close

The minister added that AI can also help expand in a more cost- effective and outcome-oriented manner.

related news

Goyal, who also has the railways portfolio, said in railways, a team is focusing to see how "we could benefit from AI" as the potential is humongous.

"AI can help in every sector to do our job better," he said adding it can hep improve ease of living and ease of doing business.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 6, 2020 01:45 pm

tags #Artificial Intelligence #economic growth #Economy #Piyush Goyal

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.