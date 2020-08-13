172@29@17@103!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|economy|rbi-remains-net-purchaser-of-dollars-in-june-buys-9-814-billion-5698311.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 13, 2020 09:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

RBI remains net purchaser of dollars in June, buys $9.814 billion

The RBI was a net purchaser of the greenback at $2.463 billion in June 2019.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) remained net purchaser of the US currency for the second consecutive month in June after it bought $9.814 billion of greenback on a net basis, according to RBI data. During the reporting month, the RBI had bought $14.847 billion from the spot market while it sold $5.033 billion, RBI data showed.

In May, the RBI had bought $4.663 billion and sold $300 million in the spot market. It had net purchased $4.363 billion in May.

In April, the central bank had sold $1.142 billion on a net basis.

In FY20, the central bank net purchased $45.097 billion. It had bought $72.205 billion while sold $27.108 billion in the spot market.

In the forward dollar market, the outstanding net purchase at the end of June was $2.459 billion, compared to a sale of $1.958 billion in May, the data showed.
First Published on Aug 13, 2020 09:34 pm

