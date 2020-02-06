RBI Monetary Policy LIVE: Announcement at 11:45am, repo rate may be unchanged
This blog will bring you LIVE updates from the Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee meeting today.
In December, the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy committee surprised the markets by leaving rates unchanged when economists had forecast a cut. Much has changed since and this time around the expectation is that the MPC will hold tight while leaving its accommodative stance unchanged.
The obvious reason is the sharp rise in retail inflation in the past two readings. A second reason why the MPC will hold rates is that transmission is still a sorry story. Finally, the spreading Coronavirus epidemic is adding another element of uncertainty. Thus there is every reason to believe that the MPC will choose to retain its accommodative stance.Stay with us as we bring you LIVE updates from the RBI's MPC meet today.
High vegetable prices a concern
Transmission of rate cut slow
Consumption boost?
Market LIVE
RBI monetary policy expectations
High prices of vegetables has led to a rise in inflation. The food inflation in December at 12.2 percent was at a six-year high due to a negative base effect and significant spike seen in case of vegetable prices and pulses. Overall since February 2019, retail inflation has witnessed an upward trend. In the month of December 2019, it peaked 7.4 percent, breaching the upper band of RBI’s inflation target of 6 percent. A combined effect of rising food, fuel and transportation and communication prices amidst a low base effect led to rise in retail inflation.
Transmission of rates slow Despite sustained liquidity surplus in the banking system, the transmission of repo rate cut has been sluggish. Since February 2019, the RBI has lowered repo rate by 135 bps. However, the reduction in the lending rates by the banks has not been commensurate with it. Since February 2019, the weighted average base rate has declined by 25 bps to 9.09 percent in January 2020 while the median MCLR on 1 year borrowing has been 50 bps lower at 8.30 percent in December 2019.
Overall, the yields had reached to as high as 6.80 percent on December 16, which later moderated by 29 bps and reached 6.51 percent on December 27, 2019. Thereafter, the yields have remained range bound.
Consumption boost by rate cut? A surprise rate cut could boost consumption and also aid the real estate sector which has faced a dip in sales due to the slowdown affecting consumer sentiments. The Budget 2020 has also tried to improve disposable income of the young professionals by offering an option of lower tax rates in exchange of giving up all tax deductions. This, coupled with a rate cut by MPC could boost fund inflow to sectors like real estate.
Transmission of the rate cut continues to be an area of concern for the Reserve Bank. The central bank has ealier indicated that banks will have to take their own call.
A CARE Ratings report has said that the policy rates should remain unchanged given the rising retail inflationary concerns mainly on account of food inflation. However, given the economic growth concerns, the report said that the RBI is likely to retain the monetary policy stance at ‘accommodative’.
Policy related measures including the recent hike in deposit insurance cover for bank accounts will also be elaborated upon by RBI governor Shaktikanta Das.
Indices erase gains, Nifty holds 12,100 ahead of RBI policy outcome. It is likely to be a status quo with the absence of any new data for a rate cut.
Even as the concerns over a lingering weakness in the economy persist, rising inflation is the biggest factor that may keep the central bank away from tweaking key lending rates.
RBI Policy: D-Street largely expects status quo in benchmark rate, but some hope for a cut
In its previous monetary policy review in December, RBI had decided for a status quo, leaving the repo unchanged at 5.15 percent on concerns of rising inflation.