Nitin Gadkari directs NHAI to ensure smooth implementation of FASTags

Minister for Road Transport & Highways and MSME Nitin Gadkari has directed NHAI to ensure all major efforts are adopted for ensuring success of the FASTag project.

Reviewing the progress of implementation of National Electronic Toll Collection (FASTag) mechanism at NH toll plazas across the country from the December 1, Gadkari said any issue arising at the daily trial run initiated by NHAI should be addressed immediately.

Regular review at the highest level in NHAI may be undertaken for ensuring smooth rollout of the scheme. He further said that on-the-spot mechanism for issuing FASTags for the vehicles entering dedicated FASTag lane should also be put in place so that the road users have a choice of either obtaining the FASTag or paying the double penal fee for using FASTag lane.