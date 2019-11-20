App
Last Updated : Nov 20, 2019 06:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nitin Gadkari directs NHAI to ensure smooth implementation of FASTags

Gadkari emphasised that the project should be implemented with the idea of minimising waiting period at the toll plazas.

Pramiti Lonkar @LonkarPramiti

Minister for Road Transport & Highways and MSME Nitin Gadkari has directed NHAI to ensure all major efforts are adopted for ensuring success of the FASTag project.

Reviewing the progress of implementation of National Electronic Toll Collection (FASTag) mechanism at NH toll plazas across the country from the December 1, Gadkari said any issue arising at the daily trial run initiated by NHAI should be addressed immediately.

Regular review at the highest level in NHAI may be undertaken for ensuring smooth rollout of the scheme. He further said that on-the-spot mechanism for issuing FASTags for the vehicles entering dedicated FASTag lane should also be put in place so that the road users have a choice of either obtaining the FASTag or paying the double penal fee for using FASTag lane.

Gadkari emphasised that the project should be implemented with the idea of minimising waiting period at the toll plazas so that users benefit in terms of fuel and time saving while the society benefits in terms of reduced vehicular emission.


NHAI Chairman Shri S.S. Sandhu said all issues are being addressed during the trial run initiated by NHAI, including a provision for issuing on-the-spot FASTags.

He further stated that dedicated FASTag lanes have been identified, and are being enforced during the trial run.


First Published on Nov 20, 2019 06:45 pm

tags #Highways #India #roads

