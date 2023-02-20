Fuel Prices on February 20: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

Petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 102.63/litre and Rs 94.24/litre in Chennai, and at Rs 106.03/litre and Rs 92.76/litre in Kolkata, respectively (Image Source: Reuters)

Petrol and diesel prices remain steady across metro cities on February 20, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed.

Petrol and diesel in Delhi cost Rs 96.72 per litre and Rs 89.62 a litre, respectively. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel for Rs 94.27 per litre.

In Chennai, prices of petrol and diesel stand at Rs 102.63/litre and Rs 94.24/litre, respectively, while in Kolkata both are priced at Rs 106.03/litre and Rs 92.76/litre, respectively.

In other news, the country's oil and natural gas producers reported profits in the third quarter of the financial year 2022-23 from high oil and gas realisation.

State-run explorers Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and Oil India Limited (OIL) booked profits in the December quarter as the former reported year-on-year (YoY) growth of 26 percent in standalone net profit at Rs 11,045 crore, while Oil India Ltd posted a 40 percent increase in net profit at Rs 1,746.10 crore. Read details here.