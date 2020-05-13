FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces emergency liquidity injection of Rs 90,000 crore for power discoms

The Power Finance Corporation and the Rural Electrification Corporation will together infuse Rs 90,000 crore to all the discoms, she said.
Expressing concern over the state of power discoms, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on May 13 announced an emergency liquidity injection of Rs 90,000 crore for the ailing sector.
While laying out the blueprint of the economic package announced by PM Modi, Sitharaman said: "The discoms are facing unprecedented cash flow problems. They desperately need help, otherwise they will be unable to the power generating companies. The Power Finance Corporation and the Rural Electrification Corporation will together infuse Rs 90,000 crore to all the DISCOMS against all the receivables that they have."
Not only will the move enable them to pay generation companies, it will eventually pass on the benefits to customers, the FM said.
