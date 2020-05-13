App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : May 13, 2020 05:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces emergency liquidity injection of Rs 90,000 crore for power discoms

The Power Finance Corporation and the Rural Electrification Corporation will together infuse Rs 90,000 crore to all the discoms, she said.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File image: Reuters)
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File image: Reuters)

Expressing concern over the state of power discoms, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on May 13 announced an emergency liquidity injection of Rs 90,000 crore for the ailing sector.

While laying out the blueprint of the economic package announced by PM Modi, Sitharaman said: "The discoms are facing unprecedented cash flow problems. They desperately need help, otherwise they will be unable to the power generating companies. The Power Finance Corporation and the Rural Electrification Corporation will together infuse Rs 90,000 crore to all the DISCOMS against all the receivables that they have."

Track this blog for highlights from the FM’s press meet

Close

Not only will the move enable them to pay generation companies, it will eventually pass on the benefits to customers, the FM said.

related news

According to the finance ministry, discom payables to power generation and transmission companies is currently Rs 94,000 crore. Hence, loans will be given against state guarantees for the exclusive purpose of discharging liabilities of Discoms to Gencos.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak here

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 13, 2020 05:38 pm

tags #coronavirus #India #Nirmala Sitharaman

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Built for a global economy, Dubai now threatened by coronavirus

Built for a global economy, Dubai now threatened by coronavirus

Government to guarantee Rs 3 lakh crore of collateral free loans to MSMEs: 10 key questions answered

Government to guarantee Rs 3 lakh crore of collateral free loans to MSMEs: 10 key questions answered

Coronavirus pandemic | Maersk sees drop in global ship container demand this year

Coronavirus pandemic | Maersk sees drop in global ship container demand this year

most popular

Coronavirus impact: Demand for luxury homes may feel the heat; prices may correct by 15-20 percent

Coronavirus impact: Demand for luxury homes may feel the heat; prices may correct by 15-20 percent

COVID-19 treatment | Gilead signs pact with Cipla, Jubilant and Hetero to manufacture, distribute Remdesivir in 127 countries

COVID-19 treatment | Gilead signs pact with Cipla, Jubilant and Hetero to manufacture, distribute Remdesivir in 127 countries

FM Nirmala Sitharaman press conference: Here's what to expect

FM Nirmala Sitharaman press conference: Here's what to expect

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.