Editor’s Take | US-China trade war: Foreign investors will pull out money if rupee falls

Despite a global sell-off, the Indian market held its nerve on August 6 and ended higher after facing one of the worst Julys in its history -- shedding around 8 percent.

From the start of the year, the Sensex has risen just 2 percent, while key markets have risen between 7-10 percent which is not good news for investors.

In this episode of Editor’s Take, Moneycontrol’s Shraddha Sharma talks to Editor Santosh Nair to find out what effect would the US calling China a ‘currency manipulator’ mean for India. Nair further talks about the RBI likely to cut interest rates.