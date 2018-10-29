Editor's Take | Tensions between RBI and government escalate

In a no-holds-barred speech delivered on October 26, RBI Deputy Governor Viral Acharya hit out at the government and defended the need to protect the independence with which the central bank functions.

RBI and the government have been at loggerheads over greater control of PSU banks apart from other issues.

Moneycontrol’s banking correspondent Beena Parmar speaks to Deputy Executive Editor Ravi Krishnan about the recent disagreement between the two regarding issues relating to PCA framework, bad loans resolution framework and RBI’s regulatory oversight on payment and settlement system.

