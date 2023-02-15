 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Confusion over cereals index of CPI caused by free foodgrain provision under PDS

Siddharth Upasani
Feb 15, 2023 / 01:26 PM IST

The Consumer Price Index data for January has caused confusion among economists, who see a divergence in the official index for cereals and that computed using the category's individual components

The change in the index of the cereals sub-group of the CPI has left economists scratching thir heads.

The confusion that has reigned following the release of Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for January is down to the government's provision of free foodgrain through the Public Distribution System (PDS) under the National Food Security Act.

On February 13, data released by the statistics ministry showed India's headline retail inflation rose far more than expected in January.

While economists had seen inflation rising to 6.1 percent, CPI inflation rose to a three-month high 6.52 percent, driven by higher food prices.

Within food, the 2.6 percent month-on-month increase in the index of the 'cereals and products' subgroup had left economists scratching their heads. This is because if the indices of the individual 20 components of the 'cereals and products' subgroup - which includes items such as maida and grinding charges, among others - were used to calculate the headline index for the subgroup, the month-on-month increase would have been far lower, and perhaps even contracted, according to some economists.