CBIC launches paperless customs export processing 

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) on Monday launched paperless customs export processing, a move aimed at trade facilitation. "Chairman CBIC Sh. M Ajit Kumar and Members of the Board launched Paperless Customs Export processing under Turant Customs today through video conferencing. It is an initiative to promote Ease of Doing Business and enhanced use of technology," CBIC said in a tweet.

Under this initiative, a secure QR core enabled PDF LEO (Let Export Order) copy and Export Gatepass copy will be sent electronically to the exporters immediately.

As part of efforts to take India amongst top 50 countries in World Bank's Ease of Doing Business ranking, the CBIC had last year announced reform measure -- Turant Customs -- for speedy clearance of goods at air and sea ports.

The comprehensive package is being implemented in a phased manner.

Towards that, the Customs department plans to roll out pan-India faceless assessment by December 31 in a phased manner, and has started the same at Chennai and Bengaluru ports from June 8.

Faceless assessment (commonly known as anonymised or virtual assessment) enables an assessing officer, who is physically located in a particular jurisdiction, to assess a Bill of Entry pertaining to imports made at a different customs station, whenever such a Bill of Entry has been assigned to him in the customs automated system.