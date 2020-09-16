Big Story | Govt Panel bats for LTCG exemption, lower tax for domestic investors to boost startup ecosystem

In this edition of Big Story, let's find out more on the recommendation by the govt panel to induce investments in the startup ecosystem. Moneycontrol News

A parliamentary standing committee on finance led by Jayant Sinha has tabled the 12th report on ‘Financing the start-up ecosystem’ in Parliament. It strongly recommended removal of LTCG tax for all investments in startup companies on the grounds that a strong startup ecosystem can propel investments, jobs, and demand creation. The panel said the LTCG should be abolished for at least the next two years to encourage investments. Will this move make startup funding more attractive and unlock domestic funding for startups? Let's find out in this edition of Big Story