3-Point Analysis | India set to drop below Bangladesh in terms of per capita GDP in 2020

Bangladesh is set to beat India in terms of per capita GDP. Bangladesh's per capita GDP in dollar terms is expected to grow 4 percent in 2020 to $1,888 as against India's $1,877.

According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), India’s GDP will see a major contraction in its GDP due to the nationwide lockdown that occurred due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Will this grim picture last for long? Let’s find out in this edition of 3-Point Analysis.