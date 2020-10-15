172@29@17@241!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|economy|3-point-analysis-india-set-to-drop-below-bangladesh-in-terms-of-per-capita-gdp-in-2020-5966221.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Upcoming Webinar: Analyse the security landscape of digital payments at 11 am on October 20. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Oct 15, 2020 02:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3-Point Analysis | India set to drop below Bangladesh in terms of per capita GDP in 2020

Will this grim picture last for long? Let’s find out in this edition of 3-Point Analysis

Moneycontrol News

Bangladesh is set to beat India in terms of per capita GDP. Bangladesh's per capita GDP in dollar terms is expected to grow 4 percent in 2020 to $1,888 as against India's $1,877.

According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), India’s GDP will see a major contraction in its GDP due to the nationwide lockdown that occurred due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Will this grim picture last for long? Let’s find out in this edition of 3-Point Analysis.
First Published on Oct 15, 2020 02:00 pm

tags #Bangladesh #IMF #India #per capita GDP #video

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.