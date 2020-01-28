Wabco India Oct-Dec profit drops 35% to Rs 39cr

The company had posted net profit (after tax) of Rs 59.7 crore in the year-ago period, Wabco India said in a filing to BSE.
Auto component manufacturer Wabco India on Tuesday reported 35.3 percent slump in net profit at Rs 38.6 crore for the quarter ended December 2019.
The company had posted net profit (after tax) of Rs 59.7 crore in the year-ago period, Wabco India said in a filing to BSE.
The total income of the company during October-December period dropped to Rs 456.74 crore, over Rs 709.62 crore in the year-ago period, as per the filing.
The shares of Wabco India were trading at Rs 6,699 apiece on BSE, up 0.12 percent from the previous close.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 28, 2020 12:24 pm