The Ramco Cement Q2 PAT may dip 18.8% YoY to Rs. 126 cr: Sharekhan

Sharekhan has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 18) earnings estimates for the Cement sector. The brokerage house expects The Ramco Cement to report net profit at Rs. 126 crore down 18.8% year-on-year (up 16.4% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 13.5 percent Y-o-Y (down 6.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,168 crore, according to Sharekhan.

