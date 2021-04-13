The Phoenix Mills Q4 PAT seen up 63.1% YoY to Rs. 76.1 cr: ICICI Direct

phoenix_mills_slide_300_50684096

ICICI Direct has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 21) earnings estimates for the Real Estate & Infrastructure sector. The brokerage house expects The Phoenix Mills to report net profit at Rs. 76.1 crore up 63.1% year-on-year (up 16.4% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 23.2 percent Y-o-Y (up 16.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 393.1 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 5.3 percent Y-o-Y (up 35.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 215.1 crore.

