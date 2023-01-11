Tata Power Q3 PAT seen up 154.5% YoY to Rs. 1,084 cr: HDFC Securities

Tata Power Company

HDFC Securities has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 22) earnings estimates for the Power sector. The brokerage house expects Tata Power to report net profit at Rs. 1,084 crore up 154.5% year-on-year (up 32.3% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 37 percent Y-o-Y (up 6.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,495.1 crore, according to HDFC Securities.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 0.4 percent Y-o-Y (up 0.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 2,224 crore.

