SBI Q4 result: Net profit climbs 83% to Rs 16,695 crore

State Bank of India (SBI) on May 18 reported a standalone profit of Rs 16,694.51 crore for the March quarter, up 83.18 percent from Rs 9,113.53 crore in the same quarter of the previous.

India's largest lender's net interest income came in at Rs 40,392.50 crore, rising 29.5 percent from Rs 31,197 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

State Bank of India was expected to post a 68 percent rise in profit over the last year, according to a Moneycontrol poll of brokerages. Whereas net interest income (NII) was expected to increase 25.8 percent.

The board of the bank recommended a dividend of Rs 11.30 per equity share for FY23. It will be paid on June 14, 2023, the bank said.

The lender said bank’s return on assets (ROA) and return on equity (ROE) for the financial year 2o23 stood at 0.96 percent and 19.43 percent, respectively. ROA at 1.23 percent for the quarter improved by 49 bps YoY.

Domestic net interest margin (NIM) for Q4FY23 increased by 44 basis points YoY to 3.84 percent.

SBI said its Gross NPA ratio was at 2.78 percent down by 119 bps YoY. Net NPA ratio was at 0.67 percent, down by 35 bps YoY. Provision Coverage Ratio (PCR) was at 76.39 percent, improving by 135 bps YoY. Slippage Ratio for FY23 improved by 34 bps YoY and stood at 0.65 percent, while Slippage

Ratio for Q4FY23 was at 0.41 percent.

