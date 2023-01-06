 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Q3 Earnings Preview | Nothing special about specialty chemicals

Gaurav Sharma
Jan 06, 2023 / 07:36 AM IST

High channel inventory, subdued export demand, high sales returns and repricing of chemicals likely dented the performance/earnings for the quarter ended December

The Indian specialty chemicals industry is likely to report muted third-quarter financial results as fresh dispatches were impacted by high inventory build-up at the dealer level and because of the higher sales returns forced by unpredictable climatic conditions.

Continued correction in crude price, a sharp decline in freight rates, elevated energy costs and lower demand are the factors that created headwinds for the sector.

Most crop protection companies are likely report a decline in their earnings, barring a few that  have specific drivers working in their favour.

Experts suggest that the stocks valuations are still quite rich and with sluggish macros, investors should wait for better entry points in the future.

Challenges 

Macros 