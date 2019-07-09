NBCC Q1 PAT seen up 3.1% YoY to Rs. 75.5 cr: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 19) earnings estimates for the Road & Construction sector. The brokerage house expects NBCC to report net profit at Rs. 75.5 crore up 3.1% year-on-year (down 44.8% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 37.2 percent Y-o-Y (down 18.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 2,544.1 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 13.3 percent Y-o-Y (down 51.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 76.6 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.