Medanta-operator Global Health Q1 net profit rises 74% to Rs 102 crore

Medanta Hospitals Q1 results

Medanta hospital chain operator, Global Health Ltd on August 10 reported a 73.75 percent growth in consolidated net profit to Rs 102.01 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to Rs 58.71 crore during the same period a year ago.

Revenue from operations for the quarter increased by 25.28 percent to Rs 773 crore compared to Rs 617 crore in the same quarter last year.

In addition, the Board has also approved a Binding Term Sheet with DLF Limited (DLF) wherein a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) will be incorporated by GHL, to set up approx. 400 bed multi-speciality hospital in Delhi. The proposed SPV shall be a Public Limited Company and have 50:50 equity shareholding of the GHL and DLF, the company said in a press statement.

Shares of the company closed at Rs 689.80 up 1.46 percent before the announcement of the results on August 10 on NSE.

(This is a developing story, please come back for updates.)