MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

MCFL Q4 profit down 38% at Rs 15 crore; revenue up at Rs 603 crore

Its net profit stood at Rs 24.45 crore in the year-ago period.

PTI
May 16, 2021 / 07:36 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilisers Ltd (MCFL) on Saturday reported a 38 percent decline in its net profit at Rs 15.11 crore for the quarter ended March.

Its net profit stood at Rs 24.45 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income, however, rose to Rs 602.73 crore in the fourth quarter of the last fiscal from Rs 567.82 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, MCFL said in a regulatory filing.

For the full 2020-21 fiscal, net profit increased to Rs 67.6 crore from Rs 64.7 crore in the previous year.

Total income fell to Rs 2,170.72 crore in 2020-21 from Rs 2,734.06 crore in the previous year.
PTI
TAGS: #Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilisers Ltd #Results
first published: May 16, 2021 07:36 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Will docking away 20 percent of fund manager’s salary really help investor?

Simply Save | Will docking away 20 percent of fund manager’s salary really help investor?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.