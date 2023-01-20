English
    Mahindra Lifespaces Q3 PAT may dip 86.7% YoY to Rs. 3 cr: Sharekhan

    Broker Research
    Sharekhan has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 22) earnings estimates for the Real Estate sector. The brokerage house expects Mahindra Lifespaces to report net profit at Rs. 3 crore down 86.7% year-on-year (down 10.3% quarter-on-quarter).


    Net Sales are expected to increase by 293.6 percent Y-o-Y (up 37.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 96 crore, according to Sharekhan.


    Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (OPM) are likely to fall by 174 percent Y-o-Y (down 328 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 19 crore.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Broker Research
    first published: Jan 20, 2023 09:58 am