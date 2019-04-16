Mahindra Lifespace Q4 PAT may dip 19.4% YoY to Rs. 13.3 cr: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 19) earnings estimates for the Real Estate sector. The brokerage house expects Mahindra Lifespace to report net profit at Rs. 13.3 crore down 19.4% year-on-year (down 13.8% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 24.9 percent Y-o-Y (down 10.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 109.1 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 62.8 percent Y-o-Y (down 34 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 5.7 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.