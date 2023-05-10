Lupin's Q4 net profit at Rs 236 crore, sales rise 12.1% YoY

An improved product mix also helped Lupin expand its EBIDTA margin for the quarter by 690 basis points on year.

Pharmaceutical company, Lupin posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 236 crore for the January-March quarter as against a net loss of Rs 518 crore incurred in the same period last year. The company's bottomline also topped CNBC-TV18's estimate of Rs 156.8 crore.

The topline also grew 12.1 percent on year to Rs 4,330.3 crore in the fourth quarter. The increase in sales was led by the Europe, Middle-East and Africa, US, India and other growth markets.

Moreover, an improved product mix also helped Lupin expand its EBIDTA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortisation) margin for the quarter by 690 basis points on year to 14.2 percent from 7.3 percent in Q4 FY22.

"In the US, we improved our margins for the third quarter in a row through

maximizing our portfolio, optimizing expenses and more focused R&D investment into complex products," Nilesh Gupta, Managing Director, Lupin stated in an exchange filing.

Gupta also anticipates the positive momentum to sustain for Lupin as it will be driven by strong growth across regions, particularly India and the US, aided by the company's recent sales force expansion and material new product launches.

For FY23, the drugmaker recorded a net profit of Rs 430.1 crore, up from a net loss of Rs 1,528 crore in the preceding year. Net sales rose marginally in FY23 to Rs 16,270 crore, as against FY22's Rs 16,192.8 crore.