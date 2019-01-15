LIC Housing Finance Q3 Net Profit seen up 15% YoY to Rs. 591 cr: Sharekhan

Sharekhan has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 18) earnings estimates for the Banking & NBFC sector. The brokerage house expects LIC Housing Finance to report net profit at Rs. 591 crore up 15% year-on-year (up 3.1% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 7.7 percent Y-o-Y (up 2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,037.4 crore, according to Sharekhan.

Pre Provision Profit (PPP) is likely to rise by 13.6% Y-o-Y (up 2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 982.5 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.