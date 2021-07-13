Jyothy Labs Q1 PAT may dip 4.2% YoY to Rs. 48 cr: Arihant Capital
July 13, 2021 / 12:04 PM IST
Arihant Capital has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 21) earnings estimates for the FMCG sector. The brokerage house expects Jyothy Labs to report net profit at Rs. 48 crore down 4.2% year-on-year (up 75.5% quarter-on-quarter).
Net Sales are expected to increase by 9.5 percent Y-o-Y (down 4.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 474 crore, according to Arihant Capital.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 5.5 percent Y-o-Y (up 2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 72 crore.
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
