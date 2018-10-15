India Cement Q2 PAT may dip 46% YoY to Rs. 14.3 cr: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 18) earnings estimates for the Cement sector. The brokerage house expects India Cement to report net profit at Rs. 14.3 crore down 46% year-on-year (down 71.5% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 5.8 percent Y-o-Y (up 1.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,377 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 19 percent Y-o-Y (down 29.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 150.4 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.