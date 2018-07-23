Heidelberg Q1 PAT seen up 96.9% YoY to Rs. 32.1 cr: ICICI

ICICI has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 18) earnings estimates for the Cement sector. The brokerage house expects Heidelberg to report net profit at Rs. 32.1 crore up 96.9% year-on-year (down 10.3% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 11.2 percent Y-o-Y (down 5.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 479.9 crore, according to ICICI.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 34.8 percent Y-o-Y (down 10.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 77.5 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.