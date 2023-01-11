 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

HCL Tech Q3 Preview | Revenue growth set to outperform peers; profit may jump 10%

Shailaja Mohapatra
Jan 11, 2023 / 08:38 PM IST

Total contract value seen flat in Q3 FY23 at ~$2 billion vs $2.38 billion in the previous quarter. The company sees deal wins continuing in North America, slowing down from Europe

HCL Technologies is all set to report its October-December earnings numbers on January 12 and analysts are forecasting a 3 percent sequential growth in constant currency (CC) terms, which is likely to be greater than its peers.

TCS reported CC revenue growth of 2.2 percent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), while Infosys is expected to clock 1.1 percent QoQ.

According to a poll of brokerages, consolidated revenue might come in at Rs 26,026 crore, registering 16.6 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth, while consolidated profit after tax (PAT) is expected to increase 10.6 percent YoY to Rs 3,796 crore.

At its investor day held on December 8 in New York, the company’s management had flagged off that Q3 FY23 will see higher-than-expected furloughs, with BFSI and hi-tech being the problem areas.

Analysts are pegging earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margin at 18.9 percent for the quarter. This indicates a near 95-basis-point (bps) expansion. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.