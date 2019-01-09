GSPL Q3 PAT seen up 12% YoY to Rs. 203.1 cr: Kotak

Kotak has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 18) earnings estimates for the Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuel sector. The brokerage house expects GSPL to report net profit at Rs. 203.1 crore up 12% year-on-year (down 37% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 37 percent Y-o-Y (down 2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 478.3 crore, according to Kotak.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 36 percent Y-o-Y to Rs. 403.4 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.