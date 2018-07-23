GE T&D Q1 PAT may dip 39% YoY to Rs. 37.6 cr: KR Choksey

KR Choksey has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 18) earnings estimates for the Mid Cap sector. The brokerage house expects GE T&D to report net profit at Rs. 37.6 crore down 39% year-on-year (up 35.3% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 15.7 percent Y-o-Y (up 25.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,020 crore, according to KR Choksey.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 75.7 percent Y-o-Y (up 115.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 25.6 crore.

