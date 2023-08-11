English
    Galaxy Surfactants Q1 net profit declines 25% to Rs 75.18 crore

    Revenue from operations decreased 19 percent YoY to Rs 941.77 crore in Q1FY24.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 11, 2023 / 09:53 PM IST
    Galaxy Surfactants is a leading manufacturer of performance surfactants and specialty care products.

    Galaxy Surfactants is a leading manufacturer of performance surfactants and specialty care products.

     
     
    Galaxy Surfactants reported a 25 percent decline in net profit year-on-year to Rs 75.18 crore for the April-to-June quarter.

    The company's revenue from operations decreased 19 percent on-year to Rs 941.77 crore in Q1FY24.

    Galaxy Surfactants is a manufacturer of performance surfactants and specialty care products with over 210 product grades. Its home and personal product bouquet comprises hair care, oral care, skincare, cosmetics, soap, shampoo, lotion, detergent, cleaning products, and others.

    (This is a developing story and will be updated shortly)

    first published: Aug 11, 2023 09:43 pm

