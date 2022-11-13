EID Parry reports standalone PAT of Rs 85.13 crore in Q2

Q2 earnings report (Representative image)

EID Parry (India) Ltd, a part of the Murugappa Group, has reported a standalone profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 85.13 crore for the July-September quarter, the company said on Sunday.

The company made Rs 73.19 crore last year.

The standalone PAT for the six-month period ending September 30, 2022 grew to Rs 98.27 crore from Rs 40.09 crore last financial year.

The Chennai-headquartered company is focused on various segments with sugar-manufacturing accounting for most of the business followed by distillery and nutra-ceuticals.

In a statement, the company said due to the seasonal nature of the business, figures for the current and previous quarters are not comparable.

The standalone total income during the quarter under review went up to Rs 757.66 crore from Rs 555.14 crore made last year.

For the six-month period ending September 30, 2022 the standalone total income surged to Rs 1,493.94 crore from Rs 1,016.87 crore recorded in the same period last year.

The board of directors at its meeting held on November 11 approved an interim dividend of Rs 5.50 per equity share (550 per cent on face value of Re 1 each), the statement said.