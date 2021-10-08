MARKET NEWS

Eicher Motors Q2 PAT may dip 7.6% YoY to Rs 317 cr: ICICI Direct

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 6.9 percent Y-o-Y (up 1.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 1,967 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

October 08, 2021
ICICI Direct has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 21) earnings estimates for the Auto and auto ancillary sector. The brokerage house expects Eicher Motors to report net profit at Rs 317 crore down 7.6% year-on-year (up 33.8% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 6.9 percent Y-o-Y (up 1.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 1,967 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 24.5 percent Y-o-Y (down 2.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 355 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Oct 8, 2021

