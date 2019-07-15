Dilip Buildcon Q4 PAT may dip 65.2% YoY to Rs. 88.8 cr: Kotak

Kotak has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 19) earnings estimates for the Capital Goods sector. The brokerage house expects Dilip Buildcon to report net profit at Rs. 88.8 crore down 65.2% year-on-year (down 58.8% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 22.1 percent Y-o-Y (down 26.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,896.7 crore, according to Kotak.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 23.1 percent Y-o-Y (down 26 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 332.8 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.