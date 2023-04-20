English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT: Watch Investival 2023, a Retail Stock Investors Online Conference from 25th – 30th April 2023 | 8 pm -10 pm daily at No Cost. Exclusively for PRO subscribers.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Dhanuka Agritech Q4 PAT seen up 30.2% YoY to Rs. 3,781 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Net Sales are expected to increase by 32.2 percent Y-o-Y (down 32.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 5,589.2 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

    Broker Research
    April 20, 2023 / 09:52 AM IST
    Dhanuka Agritech

    Dhanuka Agritech

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 23) earnings estimates for the Agro Chemicals sector. The brokerage house expects Dhanuka Agritech to report net profit at Rs. 3,781 crore up 30.2% year-on-year (down 29.6% quarter-on-quarter).

    Net Sales are expected to increase by 32.2 percent Y-o-Y (down 32.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 5,589.2 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

    Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 39.9 percent Y-o-Y (down 31.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 531.3 crore.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Prabhudas_agrochemicals

    Broker Research
    Tags: #agro-chemicals #Brokerage Recos - Sector Report #Brokerage Results Estimates #Dhanuka Agritech #earnings #Prabhudas Lilladher #Result Poll
    first published: Apr 20, 2023 09:52 am