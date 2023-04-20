Dhanuka Agritech Q4 PAT seen up 30.2% YoY to Rs. 3,781 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

Dhanuka Agritech

Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 23) earnings estimates for the Agro Chemicals sector. The brokerage house expects Dhanuka Agritech to report net profit at Rs. 3,781 crore up 30.2% year-on-year (down 29.6% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 32.2 percent Y-o-Y (down 32.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 5,589.2 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 39.9 percent Y-o-Y (down 31.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 531.3 crore.

